

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Despite delays in the delivery of three of the first six new light rail vehicles (LRV) to be used on the future Eglinton Crosstown LRT, Metrolinx says they are hopeful the line will open by 2021.

The transit agency held a demonstration on Wednesday afternoon at a new vehicle storage facility located near Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue to showcase the new Bombardier vehicles that will be used along the 19-kilometer line.

The vehicles are similar to the TTC’s new low-floor streetcars, with the same seating and length. However, the trains have doors on both sides and no PRESTO machines inside them.

The vehicles are expected to travel at about the same speed as the streetcars above ground, but will be capable of moving at a speed of about 80 km/h on the portion of the route that is underground.

Metrolinx said that about 200 transit users could fit comfortably standing in one of the LRVs.

At the unveiling of the new vehicles, Metrolinx’s President and CEO Phil Verster thanked Bombardier for delivering the vehicles “close to schedule.”

“To have the first vehicle run on its own power and be able to be driven around the yard more than two-and-a-half years before the completion of the project is a really good outcome for us,” Verster said. “It leaves us with enough time to test and modify the vehicles so that it can fit into the new system. It is a great outcome as we continue to focus on delivering this project on time.”

Verster said that the Eglinton Crosstown was “far behind” about 18 months ago, but now the project is back on track.

Verster also said that he is confident in Bombardier’s commitment to provide the remaining LRVs on schedule, despite the fact that three of the first six vehicles were delivered about two weeks after the deadline.

Bombardier was docked an unspecified amount for damages for the late vehicles.

The cost of the Eglinton Crosstown has been estimated at about $5.3 billion and is expected to open in September 2021.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Brandon Rowe