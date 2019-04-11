

CTV News Toronto





A man has been taken to hospital after falling with his scooter down an elevator shaft at a downtown Toronto apartment building on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the building at 248 Simcoe Street, near Dundas Street West and University Avenue, at around 10:30 p.m.

“A gentleman was in a wheelchair and he fell from the third floor through the elevator doors to the basement,” Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Kevin Aucoin said. “So he fell approximately about 45 to 50 feet on his scooter, on a power scooter, down to the base of the elevator shaft.”

He said the man’s scooter was “broken up” and lying on top of him when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to access the man relatively quickly, where they secured him in a harness and pulled him out.

“He was conscious. He has a compound fracture of one of his legs,” Aucoin said.

“To be frank, I’m surprised he didn’t get killed or more hurt than what he is.”

The victim, whose age is not known, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Aucoin said police are “holding” the scene to conduct an investigation. The Technical Standards and Safety Authority will be investigating, as well.