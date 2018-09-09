

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Firefighters are at Bluffer’s Park in Scarborough to rescue two people who became stuck on the Cliffside for the second day in a row.

Toronto Fire told CTV News Toronto they were called to the park on Sunday at about 2:45 p.m. for a report of two people stuck on the cliff side.

They have reached the first person who is stuck and are working to reach the second but say high winds are hampering their efforts.

On Saturday, firefighters were called to the same area to rescue two females who became stuck approximately 33 metres down the cliff side.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says he is on his way to the scene.