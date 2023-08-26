Fire at high-rise under construction in downtown Toronto

Building under construction on fire between Bay and Yonge Streets (CTV News Toronto/ Abby O'Brien). Building under construction on fire between Bay and Yonge Streets (CTV News Toronto/ Abby O'Brien).

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton