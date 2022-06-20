Fifth suspect arrested in connection with the 2020 murder of Omemee, Ont. teen

A fifth suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the 2020 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man from Omemee, Ont.

Alexander Tobin was shot in an apartment at 36 King Street East on Feb. 18, 2020. He later succumbed to his injuries.

In May, Ontario Provincial Police placed four individuals under arrest in connection with the murder.

Ajax resident Jeremy Brown, 26, was charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Oshawa resident Dawson Tullock, 21, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in a Lindsey, Ont. courtroom on June 23.

Ajax residents Jordan Brown, 31, and Oswald Brown, 76, were each charged with two counts of party to the offence of failing to comply with release conditions They are also scheduled to appear in a Lindsey courtroom on June 23.

On Monday, police said they arrested 29-year-old Clinton McDonald, of Pickering, Ont. in connection with the case, bringing the total number of individuals charged in this case to five.

Investigators say McDonald was placed under arrest in Toronto without incident and that he is facing one charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

Police are highlighting that a $50,000 reward remains offered to anyone who can provide additional information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Tobin’s murder.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-844-677-5020.