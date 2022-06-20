Fifth suspect arrested in connection with the 2020 murder of Omemee, Ont. teen

Fifth suspect arrested in connection with the 2020 murder of Omemee, Ont. teen

Clinton 'Trizzy' McDonald (Handout by Ontario Provincial Police) Clinton 'Trizzy' McDonald (Handout by Ontario Provincial Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton