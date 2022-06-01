Canada-wide warrant issued for new suspect in 2020 murder of Ontario teen

Police are seeking a new suspect in the 2020 fatal shooting of an Ontario teen.

Eighteen-year-old Alexander Tobin was shot in an apartment at 36 King Street East in Omemee, Ont. on Feb. 18, 2020. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Alexander Tobin (Handout by Ontario Provincial Police)

On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued a release stating they are seeking a new suspect in the case and have obtained a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of 29-year-old Clinton "Trizzy" McDonald, who has been charged with one count of accessory to murder after the fact. The charge has not been proven in court.

Police said McDonald often uses aliases and changes his appearance. He is known to have no fixed address. If a member of the public recognizes McDonald, police are asking they do not approach him and call their local police instead.

Last month, OPP placed four individuals under arrest in connection with the murder.

Ajax resident Jeremy Brown, 26, was charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Oshawa resident Dawson Tullock, 21, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in a Lindsey, Ont. courtroom on June 23.

Ajax residents Jordan Brown, 31, and Oswald Brown, 76, were each charged with two counts of party to the offence of failing to comply with release conditions They are also scheduled to appear in a Lindsey courtroom on June 23.

This brings the total number of individuals charged within the investigation to five.

In April, before any arrests were made, police released two videos of suspects. One showed two suspects fleeing Tobin's apartment on foot before departing the area in a motor vehicle on Highway 7. The second video showed three male suspects attending Murison Park in Scarborough in a black Audi sedan. Police have said this video shows the suspects discarding evidence connected to Tobin’s murder.

In a video posted by OPP in February, issuing a plea to the public in a video posted to their social media feeds, Tobin’s mother requests any information that could pertain to the case.

“Do the right thing,” she said. “Give us hope and let my son have justice.”