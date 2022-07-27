Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. Wednesday morning a little over 12 hours after a young child was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
Emergency responders were called to the scene at Dundas Street and Cawthra Road at approximately 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Mississauga Fire first confirmed a child had been struck by a passing train. The child, who is believed to be four years old, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9 p.m.
A spokesperson for Metrolinx, which operates GO Train service, said in a statement Tuesday evening that some 300 passengers were on board the train when the child was struck.
“We are providing grief counsellors for our crew and staff investigating the scene,” James Wattie said at the time. “We also understand that the incident has been very upsetting to customers on board. We are encouraging them to seek any mental health supports in the community that they should need.”
It’s unclear how the child came to be in the path of the train at the time of the collision or where exactly they gained access to the tracks. However, neighbours in the area who spoke to CP24 in the aftermath said the lack of barriers to the train tracks is a known issue.
To that end, crews were seen erecting fencing Wednesday morning in an area near the tracks that appeared to be unobstructed.
Crews install fencing near a section of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. on July 27, 2022.
Previously, the only barrier restricting access to the tracks at that location was a “no trespassing” sign.
An unobstructed area near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. is seen on July 27, 2022.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing and this morning Ontario’s transportation minister, Caroline Mulroney, offered her condolences to the victim’s family.
“I have spoken with Metrolinx’s CEO, who has informed me that his team is assisting with the investigation underway,” Mulroney said in a tweet.
While police have not released the age of the child involved in the crash, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a tweet published Tuesday night that she was “absolutely devastated” to hear of the “death of a young four-year-old.”
“The loss of a child is nothing short of a tragedy and my heart goes out to their family and loved ones as they grieve this indescribable and immeasurable loss,” Crombie wrote.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to Metrolinx to see if there are plans in place to erect more fencing along the route in the near future but has not yet heard back.
