Unmarked police car hit by bullets in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood: TPS

Police say multiple people were arrested and firearms were seized after an unmarked police cruiser was struck by gunfire in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood late Monday night.

The incident occurred near Queen Street West and Sudbury Street at around 11:23 p.m.

Police said there were reports of gunshots in the area and officers discovered that an unmarked cruiser had been struck by bullets. No injuries were sustained by officers and paramedics confirmed that while one civilian was transported to hospital for minor injuries, they were not shot.

Multiple people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said, but investigators have not released the charges they are facing. Several police cruisers remained at the scene on Tuesday morning as the investigation continues.