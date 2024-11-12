TORONTO
Toronto

Unmarked police car hit by bullets in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood: TPS

Toronto police say multiple arrests have been made after an unmarked police car was hit by bullets near Queen Street West and Sudbury Street late Monday night. (Courtney Heels/ CP24) Toronto police say multiple arrests have been made after an unmarked police car was hit by bullets near Queen Street West and Sudbury Street late Monday night. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)
Share

Police say multiple people were arrested and firearms were seized after an unmarked police cruiser was struck by gunfire in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood late Monday night.

The incident occurred near Queen Street West and Sudbury Street at around 11:23 p.m.

Police said there were reports of gunshots in the area and officers discovered that an unmarked cruiser had been struck by bullets. No injuries were sustained by officers and paramedics confirmed that while one civilian was transported to hospital for minor injuries, they were not shot.

Multiple people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said, but investigators have not released the charges they are facing. Several police cruisers remained at the scene on Tuesday morning as the investigation continues.  

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News