Unmarked police car hit by bullets in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood: TPS
Police say multiple people were arrested and firearms were seized after an unmarked police cruiser was struck by gunfire in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood late Monday night.
The incident occurred near Queen Street West and Sudbury Street at around 11:23 p.m.
Police said there were reports of gunshots in the area and officers discovered that an unmarked cruiser had been struck by bullets. No injuries were sustained by officers and paramedics confirmed that while one civilian was transported to hospital for minor injuries, they were not shot.
Multiple people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said, but investigators have not released the charges they are facing. Several police cruisers remained at the scene on Tuesday morning as the investigation continues.
BREAKING Canadian Union of Postal Workers issues 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
Twin port shutdowns risk more damage to Canadian economy: business groups
Business groups are raising concerns about the broad effects of another round of labour disruptions in the transport sector as Canada faces shutdowns at its two biggest ports.
Northern Ontario teen recovering in hospital after being attacked; ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
CNN Trump picks Kristi Noem to serve as his Homeland Security secretary
President-elect Donald Trump has selected South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as his next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, according to two people familiar with the selection.
Judge set to rule on whether to scrap Trump's conviction in hush money case
A judge is due to decide Tuesday whether to undo President-elect Donald Trump's conviction in his hush money case because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
Saudi crown prince condemns Israel's attacks on Palestinians as 'genocide'
Saudi Arabia's crown prince and de facto ruler condemned what he called the 'genocide' committed by Israel against Palestinians when he spoke at a summit of Muslim and Arab leaders on Monday.
Canada soccer icon Christine Sinclair leaves the pitch for the final time
Christine Sinclair played her final professional match Saturday night, capping off a career that saw the Canadian superstar win three professional league titles, an Olympic gold medal and finish with the most international goals, men or women, in soccer history.
As Toronto enters its Taylor Swift era, experts say crowd safety depends on planning
As Toronto readies for Taylor Swift’s arrival this week, some crowd management and planning experts say additional safety precautions should be taken when tens of thousands of fans fill the city's downtown core on show nights.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Montreal man facing first-degree murder in woman's death; accused was on bail after allegedly threatening her
A 36-year-old Montreal man who was out on bail after allegedly uttering death threats against his partner is now accused of murdering her on the South Shore.
Suspicious package disrupts operations at Montreal's Trudeau airport
Several international flights scheduled to land at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport had to be diverted due to the discovery of a 'package of interest.'
Community groups release alternative budget ahead of 2025 City of Ottawa budget debate
A coalition of community groups is calling on Ottawa City Council to raise property taxes "to a level that sustains existing services and infrastructure," increase parking fees, and invest in transit, community services and climate action in its 2025 budget.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, Ottawa's 'Wayne Gretzky' of vasectomies, dies
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
Northern Ontario teen recovering in hospital after being attacked; ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
Canada cancels automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas, tightens rules
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
Kitchener, Ont. teen facing 29 charges after serious threats made against schools, businesses and people
A 15-year-old boy from Kitchener, Ont. is facing a long list of criminal charges as the Waterloo Regional Police Service wraps up a lengthy swatting investigation.
'The kindest soul we’ve ever known': Family, friends of man fatally shot by police in Hamilton seek answers, justice
Family members and friends of a 43-year-old man who was fatally shot by police in Hamilton over the weekend says they’re devastated by his death and are seeking answers and justice for their loved one.
Six-figure bill anticipated for owner of derelict building on Hamilton Road
Failing to comply with a property standards order issued by city hall could add almost $100,000 to the tax bill of a prominent eyesore in east London.
Committee backs extending outdoor concerts and music festivals to midnight
Changes proposed to the city’s Special Events By-law would allow outdoor concerts and music festivals to play later – but not louder.
Hit-and-run crash being investigated in Sarnia
According to police, the crash also resulted in a hydro pole being broken and damaging lines.
Social media stirs up rumours about Christmas celebration at local school
Rumors began spreading this morning that the school’s annual Winter Walkthrough in December was being postponed until January.
Thieves steal $75,000 worth of apparel from east Windsor sports store
A pair of thieves ripped the door of an east Windsor sports apparel store on Monday morning, leaving the store owner on the hook for thousands in stolen merchandise.
video Analyst highlights law enforcement mental health struggles after CBSA tragedy
After a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) worker took their own life while on shift at the Ambassador Bridge Saturday, CTV News Public Safety Analyst Chris Lewis highlighted the mental health burdens faced daily by law enforcement.
Fire at recycling facility in Barrie
Fire crews were called to an early-morning fire at recycling depot on John Street.
Barrie, Ont. man at centre of alleged $2.2 million stolen car scheme in Toronto
A Barrie man is accused of being at the centre of an alleged $2.2 million stolen used car scheme.
Barrie mayor looks to expedite construction of youth shelter
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is acting unilaterally for one of the only times of his tenure thus far to help ensure a renovation project of a youth shelter gets completed.
Weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East begins today
A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.
-
'Her eyes still deserve to smile': Xavia Butler's family members find healing around sacred fire
A sacred fire burning in Winnipeg has brought healing and hope to some members of Xavia Skye Lynn Butler’s family.
N.S. election: Political leaders back on the campaign trail Tuesday
Nova Scotia's political party leaders will return to the election campaign trail Tuesday after taking Monday off for Remembrance Day.
Trudeau to meet with New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt in Fredericton
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday in Fredericton.
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Lest We Forget: Beverly Memorial Cenotaph hosts Remembrance Day service
Edmonton's Beverly Memorial Cenotaph on Monday hosted its 104th Remembrance Day service to honour past and present veterans.
'It's a very personal project': Memorial posters features Edmonton soldiers who served in wars
A poster campaign is creating awareness commemorating Edmonton-area soldiers who never came home.
'I get goosebumps': Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Across Canada, dignitaries marked Remembrance Day by laying wreaths at ceremonies, school children sang in the late fall chill and veterans recalled the horrors of battle.
EXTENDED VIDEO Remembrance Day honoured in Calgary
Calgarians observed Remembrance Day at a number of different ceremonies across the city on Monday, including at the Hangar Flight Museum.
'It feels like a dream': Calgary Swifties travel to Toronto and Vancouver for Taylor Swift tour
It's the show of the year or maybe even the decade for Taylor Swift fans, better known as Swifties.
'We need to remember': Veterans, residents gather in Regina to commemorate Nov. 11
November 11th marks a solemn day across Canada, and Regina is no exception.
Firefighters report no injuries after Robinson Street house fire
Fire crews reported that no one was hurt after flames broke out in a home on Robinson Street in central Regina.
'A part of history': Regina author's book tells story of own parents separated by war
Regina author Valerie Crowther is celebrating the release of her book ‘War Letters: Linking Lives in the Second World War.’
Saskatoon public library workers set for one-day strike
Saskatoon Public Library workers will be on strike Tuesday as part of ongoing contract negotiations with SPL.
RCMP searching for suspect after Sask. man injured in 'targeted' shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a farm-related incident in Montreal Lake.
'Honestly didn't think we'd be having this talk today': Riders hold final media availability for the season
It was a somber day at Mosaic Stadium as members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders officially cleaned out their stalls and closed the book on the 2024 season.
Fire breaks out at North Vancouver highrise
Flames shot out of windows and debris came showering down onto the street as crews battled a fire at a North Vancouver highrise Monday afternoon.
B.C. veteran recalls danger, discipline of war, as Vancouver cenotaph turns 100
Second World War veteran Percival Smith was a teenager when he entered the British Merchant Navy, but after years at sea he emerged as a man who returned to a family he "couldn't even recognize" after the war.
Police catch 18 drunk and drug-impaired drivers in Fraser Valley community
Police nabbed an alarming number of drunk or drug-impaired drivers in Abbotsford, B.C., over the long weekend – including 11 on Friday night alone.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
B.C. veteran recalls danger, discipline of war, as Vancouver cenotaph turns 100
Second World War veteran Percival Smith was a teenager when he entered the British Merchant Navy, but after years at sea he emerged as a man who returned to a family he "couldn't even recognize" after the war.