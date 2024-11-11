1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in collision that has closed part of Highway 7 in Markham
One person is dead and two others have been seriously injured in a collision that is expected to close a portion of Highway 7 in Markham overnight.
The crash happened on Monday night east of Reesor Rd.
Stf. Sgt Peter Cheung, of York Regional Police (YRP), said they were called to that area around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a collision involving two vehicles.
He said that a male, who was a passengers in one of the vehicles driven by a female, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of that vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries, Cheung said.
Another female from the other vehice was transported via land ambulance to a trauma centre with serious injuries, he added.
Highway remains closed in both directions in that area.
The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.
“We’re going to look at every possiblility why this happened,” Cheung said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
