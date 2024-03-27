TORONTO
Toronto

    • Female seriously injured after reported assault in Etobicoke: paramedics

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    One female has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after reports of an assault in Etobicoke this morning, Toronto paramedics say.

    It happened near Islington Avenue and The Queensway, paramedics told CP24.

    The incident appears to have taken place outside at the intersection, according to paramedics.

    Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

