

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. near Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue.

According to Toronto paramedics, the victim was found by emergency crews suffering from serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the collision.