Female pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in Oshawa

    A female pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on Dec. 27 on Rossland Road in Oshawa.

    A female pedestrian was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre Wednesday morning after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Oshawa.

    The collision happened on Rossland Road, just west of Waverly Street North.

    Durham Regional Police Service said officers were dispatched to that area shortly after 9 a.m.

    The victim’s injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening, they said.

    Police said that the driver remained at the scene.

    Rossland Road was closed in both directions from Thornton to Stevenson roads as police investigated, but has since re-opened. 

