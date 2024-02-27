TORONTO
Toronto

    • Female driver crashes on DVP ramp after pursuit: Toronto police

    Toronto police
    A female driver sustained minor injuries after she allegedly led officers on a brief pursuit before crashing her vehicle on a ramp to the Don Valley Parkway, Toronto police said.

    According to police, there was a “minor pursuit” of a vehicle at around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday before the driver crashed into a gate at the southbound ramp from Don Mills Road to the DVP.

    She fled but was located a short time later, police said.

    A male passenger also fled the scene and the police service’s K9 unit was called in for tracking. The male has not been located, police said.

    The driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries and investigators have not said what charges she will be facing.

