Feds providing nearly $100M to help refugees seeking shelter in Toronto
The federal government will be providing an additional $210 million to fund interim housing for asylum seekers, and about half of that money will be heading to Toronto, where dozens of refugees forced to camp out on the sidewalk outside a shelter are being shuttled to a church in North York.
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser made the announcement on Tuesday morning, saying that $97 million has been earmarked to help Toronto refugees who are not being supported under federal programs.
“This will put us in a position where the City of Toronto will not have any concerns about the federal share of costs to ensure that they can provide housing to them, should they choose to re-extend access to the shelter system in Toronto to asylum seekers who up until recently have been denied that access.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The announcement comes as a group of about 30 or so people are being sent to a church after spending weeks sleeping outside of a shelter intake centre on Peter Street after they were told to instead seek help from federal programs. The city argued its shelter system is already too full and can’t accommodate the increased demand.
At the time, advocates accused the city of denying shelter to refugees and sending them on a “cruel wild-goose chase” by telling them to call Service Canada for aide.
Toronto staff have said they require at least $100 million more in federal funding to keep up with the increase of refugees. The city claims that in May there were 2,900 refugee claimants in Toronto’s shelter system compared to the 537 claimants in September 2021.
The announcement by Fraser appears to be a direct response to this request, weeks after asylum seekers were caught in the middle of a funding argument between all three levels of government.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sidestepped a question Tuesday morning about additional provincial funding to help support the influx of refugees coming into the province.
At an unrelated news conference, he told reporters he has spoken to refugees in his riding and what they really want are jobs.
“They're all healthy, they all want to work, so the feds have to speed up the working permits,” he said. “Each of these people sitting around for -- what is it -- literally four months, four or five more months, that's unacceptable.”
“All they want is a better life.”
He said the federal government needs to provide the City of Toronto with additional funding to the tune of $150 million.
“I'm going to be all over the federal government to make sure that we get these people back on their feet. You can’t just drop people and say okay, we’re all done. It doesn’t work that way.”
Meanwhile, Spadina-Fort York Member of Parliament Kevin Vuong, whose riding includes the shelter intake centre, said the city could have put together temporary solutions rather than rely on federal funding.
“One of which was asking the federal government to open up the armory, as has been requested in the past to get the homeless out of the cold in the winter,” he told Newstalk 1010’s Moore in the Morning Tuesday.
“They need to come together and find a sustainable long-term solution to the funding issue, not just for Toronto, but there are over 4,400 asylum seekers in hotels in Niagara and Windsor, Ottawa, Cornwall, Mississauga and Kingston.”
In the meantime, organizations and members of the business community have pitched in to relocate the refugees to Revivaltime Tabernacle on Dufferin Street, where they will be given mental health supports and accommodations.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP union seeking 'clarity and certainty' on plans for national police force review
The union that represents 20,000 members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is calling on the federal government to offer clarity on its plans to review Canada's national police force's contract policing role.
These are the foods costing you more, according to the latest inflation report
Grocery prices remain elevated despite an overall inflation decrease in June, pinching Canadians' pockets as they shop the fresh fruit, vegetable, meat and bakery aisles.
DEVELOPING | Live today: James Cameron to discuss deep sea exploring in a CTV News exclusive
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron is set to visit Ottawa today to attend the launch of a Canadian Geographic exhibit about his feats of deep-sea exploration, and take part in a conversation with his long-time mentor.
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June even as grocery prices remain high
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
She planted more than 4,500 trees in a day and found an audience of millions
To plant more than 4,500 trees in one day, you don't move like a gardener, you move like a machine. In a video viewed millions of times on social media, Leslie Dart walks across a desolate and burnt landscape in Saskatchewan. She plunges a small spade into the ground, levers open a hole, drops in a seedling, then stomps the hole shut, barely breaking stride as she does it again, and again, and again.
Gondola crash: Drill operator followed designated path, says Quebec company
Quebec construction company Forage M2P has confirmed its employee was operating the drilling machine implicated in the gondola crash at Mont Tremblant, Que. that killed one man and critically injured a woman on Sunday.
Feds providing nearly $100M to help refugees seeking shelter in Toronto
The federal government will be providing an additional $210 million to fund interim housing for asylum seekers, and about half of that money will be heading to Toronto.
Trump says he has been notified he's a target of the U.S. probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication that he could soon be indicted by federal prosecutors.
Inflation relief felt largely at Canada's gas pumps
Canada's inflation rate is coming down, but the relief being felt by consumers is largely centred around the gasoline pump.
Montreal
-
Gondola crash: Drill operator followed designated path, says Quebec company
Quebec construction company Forage M2P has confirmed its employee was operating the drilling machine implicated in the gondola crash at Mont Tremblant, Que. that killed one man and critically injured a woman on Sunday.
-
La Ronde to close Tuesday due to power failure
A power outage occurred Tuesday morning on Montreal's Ile Sainte-Helene, forcing La Ronde to cease operations for the day, the theme park announced.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Smog warning continues in Montreal, extends eastwards
The smog warning issued for Montreal on Monday has been expanded further east to include places like Quebec City and Saguenay. The jetstream continues to carry high concentrations of pollutants, including smoke from wildfires burning across western Canada into southern Quebec.
London
-
Hundreds of fraud victims identified in Stratford
Attempts are being made to speak with each victim, however police do not have contact information for many of the victims and have been unable to locate them.
-
Dome sweet dome: St. Thomas Council approves winter bubble over Pinafore Park tennis courts
Each winter, the Mavretic family from St. Thomas, Ont. has to travel to London to find indoor tennis facilities. This winter, they’ll be able to play in their hometown.
-
Stolen tractor trailer, police foot pursuit leads to arrest
Two OPP officers got more exercise than they were expecting Tuesday morning when they pursued a suspect more than one kilometre through fields and bush.
Kitchener
-
'Heard these 2 loud explosions': Witnesses describe dramatic takedown after 6 people arrested following Waterloo region robberies
Waterloo regional police say six males have been arrested after three Waterloo region businesses were robbed Sunday night and Monday morning.
-
Parent charged after teens found 'very intoxicated' at birthday party
Guelph police say a woman has been charged with providing alcohol to minors during her daughter's 14th birthday party Friday night.
-
Brantford strip club fined $10,000 for multiple Ontario Fire Code offences
The owner of The Gentleman’s Club pled guilty to five charges related to locked or obstructed doors.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police caution residents as search for 'armed and dangerous' offender continues
As the manhunt continues Tuesday in North Bay for an 'armed and dangerous' wanted offender who is currently serving a 41-year sentence and fled police Monday afternoon, residents are urged to keep buildings and vehicles locked and to go about their day with caution.
-
Parents charged after OPP rescues children adrift on Georgian Bay
The parents of two children were slapped with hefty fines after police had to rescue the pair on Georgian Bay near Collingwood over the weekend.
-
Police find guns, grenades during Smooth Rock Falls assault investigation
Northern Ontario police discovered 18 firearms and two grenades after searching the home of a man accused of assault, making threats and being drunk in public.
Ottawa
-
LRT SHUTDOWN
LRT SHUTDOWN | Here's what we know about Ottawa's latest LRT shutdown
All trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed until further notice because a bearing issue was discovered during a vehicle inspection.
-
A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War
It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night. Now, 80 years later, he will be reuniting with one of the kids he saved.
-
A look inside the city’s landfill that is running out of space
The Trail Road Waste Facility is the city’s only municipally run landfill, but space there is filling up and it could reach its capacity is a little over a decade.
Windsor
-
Windsor getting Zellers pop-up store
Zellers has announced the next 21 pop-up stores in Canada and Windsor is on the list.
-
Canine unit tracks down suspect after armed robbery
Multiple specialty police units were deployed Monday night after police received a report of a robbery involving a firearm in Walpole Island.
-
Suspect identified after allegedly using woman’s stolen credit cards
Windsor police are crediting a tip from the community for helping nab a suspect in a theft case.
Barrie
-
Suspected impaired driver on Highway 400 charged with having open liquor
Provincial police arrested a motorist on Highway 400 after a concerned call was placed to 911 about a possible impaired driver.
-
Zellers to make a comeback in Barrie: Here's where and when
Zellers is making a comeback in Barrie.
-
Unlocked truck stolen outside Barrie business with keys, wallet left inside
Police say an "opportunistic thief" stole a pickup truck outside a Barrie business that had been left unlocked with the keys and the out-of-town owner's wallet inside.
Atlantic
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
-
N.S. offers $150,000 for information about Cumberland man’s 2022 disappearance
Information from the public that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for a Cumberland County man’s 2022 disappearance can receive up to $150,000, Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice said Tuesday.
-
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June even as grocery prices remain high
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary Flames to retire Miikka Kiprusoff's number 34
The Calgary Flames will be honouring one of its greatest all-time goaltenders, Miikka Kiprusoff, at a ceremony next year.
-
'Brief tornado' confirmed in wild storm near Okotoks, Alta.
Canada's national weather agency has confirmed 'a brief tornado was observed' near the town of Okotoks on Monday.
-
Inflation relief felt largely at Canada's gas pumps
Canada's inflation rate is coming down, but the relief being felt by consumers is largely centred around the gasoline pump.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Blockade dismantled at Winnipeg landfill
A blockade is down at a Winnipeg landfill where demonstrators have been demanding a different landfill be searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Crown seeks acquittal of two men convicted in 1973 killing in Winnipeg
The Crown is seeking the acquittal of two First Nations men convicted of killing a restaurant worker in Winnipeg a half-century ago.
-
One person airlifted to hospital from Manitoba prison
One person has been airlifted to the hospital following an incident at a Manitoba prison on Monday that prompted a heavy emergency crew response.
Vancouver
-
Pillar of pet therapy community, 'Dogtor Burke' dies after weeks-long battle with lymphoma
HERO DAWGS, a non-profit society that provides pet therapy hospital visits, announced the death of its very first furry team member on Tuesday.
-
Evacuation alert issued for 18 properties north of Kelowna, B.C., due to Bald Range Creek wildfire
A wildfire burning in B.C.’s Southern Interior has dozens of residents on edge, as officials warn they may have to flee their homes at a moment’s notice.
-
North Vancouver wildfire burns forested area near Baden Powell Trail
District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services is crediting a quick-thinking former city councillor with helping to stop a wildfire in Lynn Canyon.
Edmonton
-
'It's scary': Retired EPS officer shocked by shooting spree, mayor asks governments for help
A man and woman accused of driving around and shooting at people in Edmonton over the weekend – a crime one retired officer believes is unprecedented in his 25 years on city streets – were publicly named Monday by police.
-
Edmonton man to be charged after taking child to 7-Eleven for treats, driving him home: RCMP
An Edmonton man will face charges after he reportedly took a boy to a corner store for treats then drove him home, RCMP say.
-
Arsons cause 'extensive damages' to northeast Edmonton garages, EPS searches for man
Police are searching for a man they say set several garages on fire in northeast Edmonton last month.