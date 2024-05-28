TORONTO
Toronto

    • Feds, Ontario reach $357M agreement for affordable housing

    The CN Tower can be seen behind condo's in Toronto's Liberty Village community in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston The CN Tower can be seen behind condo's in Toronto's Liberty Village community in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    The federal and Ontario governments have reached an agreement on a national housing strategy that will unlock $357-million for affordable housing after months of negotiations.

    The province announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning after the federal government had initially pledged to withhold funding earmarked for Ontario because it “failed to meet its obligations.”

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

