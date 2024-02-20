Father of 4 killed at Toronto bus stop one of two people 'shot indiscriminately': police

A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in one of two seemingly random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.

In a police update Tuesday, Det. Phillip Campbell said Adu Boakye and another unnamed 16-year-old boy were “shot indiscriminately” less than 24 hours apart while waiting for a bus in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Friday and Saturday.

“Our investigation thus far has revealed there is no relationship between Mr. Boakye and the individual, or individuals, who shot him,” Det. Phillip Campbell told reporters. “And like the victim shot the day before, Mr. Boakye was innocently going about his business [when he was shot].”

Campbell said the 16-year-old victim, who was on his way to a volleyball game at the time of the Friday shooting, remains in hospital in critcial, but stable condition with potentially life-altering injuries.

Police have said they believe the shootings are connected. A suspected stolen vehicle used by the suspect, or suspects, in both incidents was later found abandoned in Hamilton, Campbell added. Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen a black Acura RDX in the area before or after the shootings to contact them.

On Sunday, police said the back-to-back shootings had “hallmarks of gang activity” and could not rule out that the attacks had been carried out randomly. Campbell said “nothing” in their investigation so far points to any gang affiliation for either victim.

“They were completely and utterly innocent, which is a big part of what has caused alarm in this community,” he said.

Police set up a command post in the North York neighbourhood the day after the second shooting, as Chief Myron Demkiw pushed people in the community to be vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity.

At this point no arrests have been made, but police did release surveillance images of a suspect on Tuesday in an effort to identify him. He’s described by police as a Black male, between the ages of 18 and 25, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black coat, white hoodie, black pants, black shoes, a black face covering and possibly a white surgical mask.

