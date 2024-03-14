TORONTO
Toronto

Fatal collision closes all southbound lanes of Highway 400 at Finch

All southbound lanes of Highway 400 are currently closed at Finch Avenue due to a fatal multi-vehicle collision.

The collision happened near the Highway 401 split.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were called to the highway at around 5:10 am. One adult was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said. No other injuries were reported.

Ontario Provincial Police said the occupants of one vehicle fled the scene on foot. They said they are still in the "early stages" of their investigation into the crash.

All southbound lanes of Highway 400 are closed between Finch Avenue and Highway 401 as OPP investigate the deadly collision.

It's not clear how long the closure will last.

