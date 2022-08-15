Famous musician touched by stranger's act of kindness while visiting Toronto

A famous frontman was the recipient of an act of kindness while trying to rent a bike in Toronto Monday.

In a post shared to social media, REO Speedwagon vocalist Kevin Cronan, set to perform at Budweiser Stage alongside Styx Tuesday night, detailed the interaction.

“While I was attempting (unsuccessfully) to rent a bicycle from a kiosk here in Toronto this afternoon, a super-friendly family went out of their way, and offered me one of their rental bikes,” he wrote.

“They refused to take no for an answer, nor would they accept any token of my appreciation…including free concert tickets for Tuesday night.

Cronan said the family didn’t recognize him, but that they were “simply being nice.”

“We all need reaffirmation of the intrinsic kindness in human nature, and I got my daily reminded today in Toronto,” he said.