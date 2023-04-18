Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket

Anthony Paoli and his family could not board their flight to Cuba due to a typo on one of their airline tickets. (Supplied) Anthony Paoli and his family could not board their flight to Cuba due to a typo on one of their airline tickets. (Supplied)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton