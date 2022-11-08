Fake City of Toronto posters claim some drivers are permitted to park in bike lanes

A photo of the fake parking posters can be seen above. (Instagram/explorebloorannex) A photo of the fake parking posters can be seen above. (Instagram/explorebloorannex)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?

As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton