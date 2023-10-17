Evidence presented in new trial of Ontario mother convicted of disabled daughter's death

Nearing a decade since Cindy Ali was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her severely disabled 16-year-old daughter, the Ontario mother has one more chance to clear her name as the case goes to trial — for the second time — in Toronto this week.

Ali’s daughter, Cynara, who lived with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, died following an incident in her Scarborough, Ont. townhome on Feb. 19, 2011. She was 16 years old.

Ali called 911 that morning reporting that two men had broken into her home and that Cynara was no longer breathing, according to a statement of facts agreed upon by the court.

Responding officials from Toronto Fire found both Ali and Cynara in the home – Cynara, without vital signs. The teenager died the next day.

In her 2016 trial, which took five years to commence, a jury deliberated for 10 hours before convicting Ali. They were tasked with deciding only whether they believed Ali's robbery tale and were not given any other scenarios to deliberate.

That trial left some with doubts – and not just amongst the staunch supporters of Ali’s who have attended court appearances routinely since the incident, insisting upon her innocence. In a 2020 appeal, high-profile defence lawyer James Lockyer argued that the deliberation instructions given to the jurors before deliberation were flawed.

The pair won the appeal and Ali was granted a new trial.

The recent proceedings kicked off at Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice in Toronto on Monday, first hearing evidence submissions by the Crown. On Tuesday, the Crown continued its submission of evidence, first playing an audio recording of Ali’s 911 call, made just after 11:30 a.m on Feb 19.

In the call, Ali can be heard frantically yelling "Help me," and exclaiming "My baby" as she cries. While much of the call is indiscernible, dispatchers can be heard trying to obtain the address and whether a child had been hurt.

The arrival of the first responders sounds to have been captured in the audio clip. Voices assumed to be of the officials can be heard directing someone to “get up.”

The Crown then called a now-captain at Toronto Fire Services as a witness. He was the first responder to the scene of the incident.

The firefighter testified that he found both Cindy and Cynara in the home, assessing Cindy and determining she was uninjured, conscious, yet unresponsive, before noticing Cynara on the couch without vital signs.

He told the court he began resuscitation efforts on Cynara and eventually successfully brought her back to life.

“It felt like forever,” he said. “It could have been minutes.”

Cross-examination put to the firefighter by Lockyer Tuesday narrowed in on whether a set of footprints was observed by the officials on the front steps of the house when they arrived. During Ali’s first trial, the first responder said he hadn’t observed any prints – a claim relied upon by the jury when deliberating whether they believed that a robbery had taken place.

Lockyer also sought to ascertain whether it was possible the firefighter could have developed a bias against Ali, assuming she had done harm to the child, after arriving at the scene.

The Crown’s evidence submission is scheduled to continue Wednesday, with the testimony of a responding Toronto police detective and initial statement videos.

When leaving the courtroom Wednesday, members of Ali’s church told CTV News Toronto they were “relieved and grateful” for her second chance at trial.

With files from Tamara Cherry and The Canadian Press.