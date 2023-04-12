Everything you need to know about the Raptors play-in game tonight against DeMar DeRozan's Bulls

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) celebrates a basket during second half NBA basketball action against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Toronto, Saturday, March 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) celebrates a basket during second half NBA basketball action against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Toronto, Saturday, March 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton