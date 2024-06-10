'Everybody's been ticketed': Parents call for parking solutions outside Beaches daycare amid safety concerns
For parents at one Beaches daycare, getting a $150 parking ticket is a bit of a rite of passage.
A years-long battle over parking spaces near Lullaboo Nursery and Child Care Center means that parents are now used to the daily presence of parking enforcement officers at pick-up and drop-off times.
“I've watched plenty of parents every day getting ticketed,” said Shelby Black, who sends her two-year-old daughter to Lullaboo.
Black said the daycare’s entrance is located right on Queen Street East, just west of Victoria Park Avenue, and is in a rush hour “no-stopping” zone. She added that unlike many other daycares in the city, there are no designated parking spaces for drop-off or pick-up.
“Parents are left with no other choice because there's no parking," she said.
She said there are a handful of spots on the other side of Queen Street but they are often occupied. She noted that that there is also no crosswalk in the area for parents to cross Queen Street safely.
“It’s a safety concern because I see parents, including myself, running across Queen trying to get their kids (to daycare),” she said. “Eventually someone's going to get hit.”
Lullaboo, a child care chain with multiple daycare facilities in Toronto, opened its Beaches location in 2019. The few parking spots that were available at the back of the property were repurposed to create a larger outdoor play area when the facility was expanded.
Black said a few months ago, she decided to reach out to the local city councillor, Brad Bradford, for help with the parking situation at the facility, where 221 children receive care.
She said she never heard back from the councillor’s office about her inquiry but later learned that the fight for parking at the daycare was a long-standing one.
“Another mom reached out to me and I guess they've been at this for a while and just nothing's happened,” Black said.
Meeting with neighbours ‘went really poorly’
Liz Lapensee, whose son also attends Lullaboo, said a tense meeting was held last spring with local residents, parents, the daycare operator, and a representative from Bradford’s office.
One of the solutions that was floated at the meeting was adding a couple of designated drop-off spots for parents on a nearby residential street.
“Basically the meeting went really poorly… The neighbours were just like super opposed to any type of change,” she told CP24.com.
“They had actually said that they would have preferred if the daycare was never built.”
On any given morning, Lapensee said it would not be unusual to see some residents standing on their lawns, telling parents where they can and can’t park.
“The neighbours have been complaining incessantly about this,” she said.
Police say they must enforce rules
Toronto police confirmed to CP24.com that they have received “multiple complaints” about vehicles parked in the no-stopping zone during rush hour.
“Our officers are mandated to enforce the rush hour routes regardless of whether a complaint has been made. Ensuring these routes are clear is crucial for maintaining traffic flow and safety,” police said in an email.
Police advised parents to look for available spots on “immediate side streets, such as Kingswood Road and Scarborough Road.”
“This can help avoid any potential violations and ensure a smoother drop-off process,” the statement concluded.
But parents say there are often no parking spots available on those streets and the operator of the daycare told CP24.com that staff have actually advised parents to avoid parking on Kingswood Road at the request of neighbours.
“We have sent multiple emails to parents to try not to park on that street. But it’s hard in the morning as they need to drop off,” Marteina Guirguis, a Lullaboo administrator, said in an email.
Guirguis said daycare staff regularly receive complaints from neighbours about not only parking, but noise from musical instruments and lighting at the facility.
“We were happy to pay for spots and work with the neighbours, but neighbours just told us to close and move to another property,” Guirguis added.
‘Discussions are ongoing’
In an email to CP24.com, Coun. Bradford said he is aware of the ongoing issues around parking in the area.
“My office has been working with parents, neighbours, and city staff to find a solution that works for everyone. Despite our efforts to date, we have been unable to find common agreement around what actions to take,” Bradford said.
“Over my time in office, I’ve been firm in my belief that local residents should decide what to do about parking on their street.”
He said his office polled residents on Kingswood Road about the possibility of creating pick-up and drop-off spaces for parents at the daycare. The proposal was “overwhelmingly rejected” by residents, he said.
Bradford noted that multiple meetings have also been held with transportation staff at the city to look into creating pick-up and drop-off spots on Queen Street East.
He said staff have expressed concerns over the potential congestion impacts during rush hour and the “additional challenges presented by the Neville Park streetcar loop operations.”
“These discussions are ongoing,” he said. “I’m focused on trying to find a more acceptable solution that works for everyone involved.”
Lapensee said she understands the need to prevent congestion on busy streets but said she doesn’t believe traffic is a big issue in the immediate area surrounding the daycare.
“Why can't there be an exception in front of the daycare where you can stop for like five minutes?” she said.
With no resolution in sight, Lapensee said she’s managed to convince her husband to do the drop-offs from now on.
“I can't handle the stress of trying to find a spot and dealing with parking enforcement and all that stuff,” she said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1 in 5 Canadians know someone who used a food bank in the past year: Nanos
One in five Canadians say they or someone they know used a food bank within the past 12 months, a new survey shows.
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
France faces 'consequential' election as far-right rout prompts Macron gamble
The snap election called by President Emmanuel Macron after Sunday's bruising loss to the far-right in European Parliament elections will be France's most fateful legislative vote in decades, its finance minister said on Monday.
Why the departure of Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz does – and doesn't – matter
Benny Gantz is back where he was at the start of the war Hamas launched on October 7: an ex-defence minister, ex chief of staff – and Prime Minister Benjamin (Bibi) Netanyahu's chief political rival.
Hunter Biden's gun trial enters its final stretch after deeply personal testimony about his drug use
The criminal trial of President Joe Biden's son heads into its final stretch Monday as the defence tries to chip away at prosecutors' case laying bare some of the darkest moments of Hunter Biden's drug-fuelled past.
Newfoundland woman was 'living in fear' in a for-profit shelter. She was killed there
Rayna Dove's mother says she was 'living in fear' in a shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L.. On Dec. 27, 2021, Dove's fears came true. She died there in the early morning hours, stabbed in the abdomen by another resident, David Quirke.
European elections are 1st electoral setback for Sweden's populist party with far-right roots
The elections in Sweden to the European Parliament marked the first electoral setback for the Swedish populist party with far-right roots that grabbed more than 13 per cent of the votes but came fourth, according to preliminary figures Monday. That made Sweden one of the few countries in Europe where the far-right is in retreat.
India investigates attack by suspected militants in Kashmir that killed 9 on Hindu pilgrimage
India is investigating an attack in which suspected militants fired at a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing nine and injuring 33, officials said Monday.
Oilers fans travel in massive numbers to cheer on their team’s Stanley Cup quest
Passionate and fired up, a huge gathering of Edmonton Oilers fans have made their presence felt in southern Florida.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Justin Trudeau, Francois Legault to meet in Quebec
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are slated to meet Monday afternoon in Quebec City to talk about immigration.
-
CN, Amtrak cancel summer passenger train service between Montreal and New York
No passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and New York City until September amid maintenance work on the track.
-
Montreal-area animal rescue agencies calling on homes to adopt pets before moving day
Animal rescue groups in Montreal are asking those who can to adopt a pet in June. They say the cost of caring for an animal has gone up and that July is the busiest time of the year as people move and sometimes can't bring their pets.
Ottawa
-
Child rescued from water at Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 9-1-1 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, "possibly drowning," at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Banning lethal trapping off the table as city recommends changes to wildlife strategy
The city of Ottawa is bringing forward a number of changes to the city's decade-old Wildlife Strategy, but is not recommending any changes to controversial lethal trapping policies.
-
Cloudy and cool start to the work week in Ottawa
Ottawa residents will need to keep the raingear nearby today, but there is some relief on the way from the wet stretch of weather.
Northern Ontario
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
-
Newfoundland woman was 'living in fear' in a for-profit shelter. She was killed there
Rayna Dove's mother says she was 'living in fear' in a shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L.. On Dec. 27, 2021, Dove's fears came true. She died there in the early morning hours, stabbed in the abdomen by another resident, David Quirke.
-
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Accidental car seizure, Hells Angels, rats in Waterloo
An accidental car seizure by the Bank of Canada, a raid at a Hells Angels clubhouse, and rats spotted in Uptown Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
-
Local search and rescue trainer uses new AI underwater lifesaving technology
A new AI device is helping local search and rescue teams cut down their search time significantly.
-
'Was told I'd never run again': OPP officer leads the pack at fundraising run in Paris, Ont.
OPP officer Dylan McKinnon has gone from being told he'd never run again to finishing his own cancer research fundraising event.
London
-
Police seek suspect in London arson investigation, possibly motivated by hate
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
-
6 people hurt in serious crash west of St. Thomas
One person suffered life-threatening injuries and five others were also hurt following a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Thomas.
-
Cloudy and cool Monday, but temperatures set to rise this week
The work week will start off cloudy and cool Monday but the mercury is set to rise.
Windsor
-
Cool start to the week, but temperatures set to heat up across Windsor and Chatham-Kent
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent residents will see a cool start to the week Monday but it won't last.
-
The roots of the LaSalle Strawberry Festival: Why is it named after strawberries?
Have you ever wondered why the LaSalle Strawberry Festival is named after strawberries?
-
Windsor booster and long-time business owner Ted Farron dies
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
Barrie
-
Road closures and traffic snarl-ups abound in Barrie
Several major arteries across Barrie will be closed or partially closed this week.
-
Cocaine seized in Shelburne bust
Cocaine and paraphernalia was seized during search warrant.
-
Orillia residents discuss how a sustainable future for the city can be built at workshop
More than 40 community members gathered to discuss a sustainable future for Orillia at a workshop held by Sustainable Orillia.
Winnipeg
-
Closing arguments to be heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer
Lawyers are expected to give closing arguments today in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women.
-
-
More than 100 volunteers transforming former landfill into forest
Winnipeggers got their hands dirty this weekend planting one thousand trees, shrubs, and other plants.
Atlantic
-
Fire destroys historic sawmill in southwestern N.S.
A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Nova Scotia's Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
-
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
-
Newfoundland woman was 'living in fear' in a for-profit shelter. She was killed there
Rayna Dove's mother says she was 'living in fear' in a shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L.. On Dec. 27, 2021, Dove's fears came true. She died there in the early morning hours, stabbed in the abdomen by another resident, David Quirke.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
Edmonton
-
Man in hospital after being shot by police in central Edmonton: EPS
A man is in hospital after he was shot by police early Sunday morning in McCauley.
-
Police say 2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
-
Panthers say they will play better in Game 2 as Oilers ready to bounce back
There will be no relaxing, the Panthers — 3-0 winners in the Cup opener — insisted on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Autopsy confirms death of 16-year-old teen was homicide
An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed that the death of a 16-year-old teenage boy in Forest Lawn was a homicide.
-
Calgarians continue to cut water consumption over weekend: Gondek
Calgarians continued to conserve water Saturday as city residents contended with a major water main break that remains days away from being fixed.
-
Hundreds of firefighters climb 1,370 steps to raise money for Wellspring Alberta.
More than 500 firefighters from around Alberta, across Canada and internationally donned modified gear Sunday and participated in the 10th annual firefighter stair climb challenge at Brookfield Place in Calgary.
Regina
-
Wind phone used as tool to communicate with deceased or lost family members
A new phone booth now stands outside of Regina’s Lakeview United Church. This particular phone is called a wind phone, and it is intended to be a way to communicate with a loved one who has died or is missing.
-
'An inspiration': Book launch held for 101-year-old Regina author
With the release of two new books on Sunday, 101-year-old Regina author Kay Parley is proving that dreams don’t fade as we age.
-
Teddy Bears Anonymous annual BBQ for Bears raises over $10,000
The Teddy Bears Anonymous 16th annual BBQ for Bears raised over $10,000 on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
-
Saskatchewan athlete sets Canadian 400-metre hurdle record at NCAA championship
Canada's Savannah Sutherland set a personal best and new Canadian record, but had to settle for second place on Saturday in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
-
Sask. man arrested while cleaning stolen vehicle at Esso car wash
A 30-year-old Saskatchewan man was arrested after police found him washing a stolen vehicle in Prince Albert this week.
Vancouver
-
'Seeing the plane sink right before our eyes' SeaBus crew recounts moment float plane crashed
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
-
‘We haven’t completely stopped’: Update on search for climbers missing near Squamish, B.C.
Squamish Search and Rescue provided a brief update Saturday evening on the status of their efforts to find three mountaineers who have been missing for more than a week.
-
$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
Vancouver Island
-
North Saanich, B.C., home destroyed in fire
No one was injured, but a home was destroyed and its residents displaced after a fire in North Saanich early Sunday morning.
-
$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
-
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.