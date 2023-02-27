Environment Canada upgrades forecast to 'hazardous' winter weather advisory in southern Ontario

Canada’s national weather agency has upgraded their forecast to reflect potentially hazardous winter weather travel conditions in southern Ontario on Monday.

Environment Canada upgraded a special weather statement issued over the weekend to a winter weather travel advisory on Monday at 6:30 a.m.

It touches Toronto, Hamilton, Halton - Peel, Kingston, Niagara, York - Durham and Belleville. Just south, a freezing rain warning is in effect, which spans from Huron to Windsor.

Snow is expected to begin falling in the late afternoon or early evening and may transition into a messy mix with ice pellets tonight.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the weather advisory states.

At its peak, Environment Canada says between 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected to fall per hour, particularly during the evening commute. The total accumulation is forecasted at 5 to 10 cm.

Reduced visibility is anticipated, along with heavy and blowing snow with strong eastern winds gusting up to 60 km/h. The wind is expected to turn to strong westerly winds of the same strength on Tuesday.

By Tuesday morning, the snowfall will taper to light snow, drizzle or freezing drizzle, according to the weather agency.