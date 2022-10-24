Environment Canada, Province warn of possible 'deteriorating air quality' due to Diwali fireworks

A special air quality statement is in effect for several parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) due to the “possibility of deteriorating air quality as a result of fireworks for Diwali.”

Issued at 6:18 a.m. Monday by Environment Canada and the Province of Ontario, the statement says high levels of air pollution are expected this evening into the overnight hours.

“Light winds and stagnating weather conditions are expected to cause increasing levels of air pollution. Air quality may deteriorate if the smoke from fireworks remains at or descends to ground level,” it read.

The affected areas include Brampton and Mississauga as well as Toronto and surrounding areas.

According to the statement, moderate-risk Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) values are expected tonight with the “potential” of short-term high-risk AQHI values.

Anyone who is exposed to firework smoke, especially those who are particularly sensitive to it, are being advised to consider taking extra precautions to reduce their exposure.

Symptoms may include increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath.

“Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk,” the national weather agency and the province said.