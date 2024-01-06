Environment Canada issues special weather statement warning of snowfall in GTA

Snow is likely returning to the Greater Toronto Area Saturday night.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning of “accumulating snowfall.”

It forecasts about five centimetres of snow could fall on the city starting Saturday evening and tapering off by Sunday morning.

“There is the potential for a band of heavier snow near Lake Ontario, although the exact placement and intensity of this band is uncertain at this point,” Environment Canada wrote in their weather statement.

The weather agency says that “someone higher” amounts of snow may fall on the GTA if the snow band becomes more intense.

In a bulletin, the City of Toronto said it is monitoring the weather forecast and will “deploy crews and equipment as required.”

In anticipation of snowfall, liquid salt brine has been applied to expressways and priority locations such as bridges, steep hills and priority intersections.

Salting will begin once the snow starts to stick to the pavement.

The snowfall comes ahead of a messy mixture of snow and rain expected to hit Toronto later in the week.