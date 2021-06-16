Advertisement
Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash in Vaughan
Published Wednesday, June 16, 2021 7:55PM EDT
York Regional Police are investigating a crash involving at least three vehicles in Vaughan.
TORONTO -- Several people have been injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Vaughan on Wednesday.
It happened in the area of Zenway Boulevard and New Huntington Road, near Highway 7.
York Regional Police say a transport truck, a motorcycle and a sedan were involved in the crash.
The exact number of victims and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.