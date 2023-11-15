TORONTO
Toronto

    • Emergency alert test issued in Ontario

    A test of Canada’s emergency alert system was performed on Wednesday across most of the county.

    In Ontario, the test was issued at 12:55 p.m. TVs, compatible wireless devices, and radios all broadcasted the notification.

    Alert Ready, the system responsible for issuing the alerts, allows authorized government agencies to light up most smart phones and TVs when there is a perceived threat to life.

    Those emergency notifications can include national security threats, environmental warnings, and more commonly, Amber Alerts.

    Wednesday’s test included messaging displayed on compatible devices, accompanied by a distinctive tone.

    “This is a test of the Ontario Alert Ready System. There is no danger to your health or safety,” the notification read. “If this was an actual emergency, you would now see instructions for protecting yourself.”

    A test of Ontario's emergency alert system is seen in this image on Nov. 15, 2023.

    For those who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, or partially sighted, Alert Ready said alternate formats of the notification may have been issued. “However, not every alerting authority or device has the capability to produce or receive these formats,” according to the system.

    Alert Ready was developed by federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, as well as Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers.

    “Together, these partners work to ensure Canadians receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to stay safe,” the operators of Canada's emergency alert system said.

    Alberta and Northwest Territories did not take part in Wednesday’s test.

    Two surveys will follow the test: one to improve the accessibility(opens in a new tab) of the alert system and a general public survey(opens in a new tab) to improve the system overall.

    Members of the public are asked to not call 911 for information about the test. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound

    Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.

    The 'world's skinniest hotel' measures nine feet across

    A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.

    Montreal

    London

    • LIVE FROM COURT

      LIVE FROM COURT Crown completes closing arguments in Veltman murder trial

      The jury filed into the courtroom just before 10 a.m. with Justice Renee Pomerance reminding the members they, “Took a pledge to consider the case without emotion or sympathy and to consider all of the facts without prejudice or bias.”

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News