    • Elderly pedestrian struck by driver in North York, rushed to hospital

    The scene of a collision in North York on Monday that sent an elderly man to hospital.
    An elderly pedestrian was rushed to the hospital on Monday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York.

    The man was struck at Don Mills Road and Rochefort Drive, just south of Eglinton Avenue East, at approximately 4:25 p.m., according to the Toronto Police Service. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

    The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision, police said.

    Rochefort Drive is closed between Don Mills Road and Ferrand Drive as police investigate the collision. Local drivers are advised to consider alternate routes.

