

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Halton Region say there is no threat to public safety after an elderly couple was found dead in their Oakville home on Wednesday morning.

Police say they were first called to the residence near Bayshire Drive and Summerhill Crescent at around 5 a.m. for a "weapons-related call."

When officers arrived, Sgt. Alistair Watt said they found a deceased man and woman. They have since been identified as Prem and Jan Singh.

Watt said investigators are not searching for any suspects at this time. Investigators later located a weapon inside the home.

Ralph Geronimo, who’s lived in the neighbourhood for more than 25 years, said he was shocked to wake up and see police cars on his street.

“My wife heard some noise around six this morning,” Geronimo said.

“We didn’t know what was going on but then we got a phone call (from police) to go into the basement and stay in the basement until things were given the all clear.”

Geronimo said he’s known the elderly married couple for years.

“We’ve got a tight knit neighbourhood, they’re great people. They had one daughter who just got married this summer. They had a beautiful Indian wedding,” he said.

“It makes no sense at all.”

Photos from the scene show Halton Regional Police cruisers parked outside a residence that is blocked off by police tape.

