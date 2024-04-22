TORONTO
Toronto

    • Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 closed in Whitby due to crash

    Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby are closed after a collision.
    The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby are closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening.

    Traffic is being forced off the highway at Lake Ridge Road as emergency crews respond to the collision at Brock Street.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

