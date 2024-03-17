TORONTO
Toronto

    • Early morning crash on Hwy. 403 in Burlington sends 7 people to hospital

    An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
    Share

    A collision that happened early Sunday morning on Highway 403 in Burlington has sent seven people to hospital.

    According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the collision happened at 1 a.m. in the Highway 403 and Waterdown area in Burlington.

    Few details have been released about the circumstances of the crash, but OPP said in a post to social media that two people in critical condition. Another two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries while three others sustained minor injuries.

    The highway re-opened just after 8:30 a.m. after lanes were closed overnight following the collision.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News