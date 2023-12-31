TORONTO
Toronto

    • Sheppard-Yonge station evacuated as crews respond to e-Bike fire on subway car: police

    Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press) Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

    A North York transit station has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire aboard a subway train.

    Just after 3 p.m., police said in a tweet that an e-bike had caught fire at the North York station.Sheppard-Yonge Station.

    The owner of the e-bike sustained non-life-threatening injuries, they said. No other injuries have been reported.

    Police advised of delays and asked transit users to consider alternate routes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News