Sheppard-Yonge station evacuated as crews respond to e-Bike fire on subway car: police

A North York transit station has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire aboard a subway train.

Just after 3 p.m., police said in a tweet that an e-bike had caught fire at the North York station.Sheppard-Yonge Station.

The owner of the e-bike sustained non-life-threatening injuries, they said. No other injuries have been reported.

Police advised of delays and asked transit users to consider alternate routes.