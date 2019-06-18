

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The Durham Regional Police Service is calling for a review into the actions of a civilian police oversight agency that appointed an administrator to oversee the service.

Last month, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC), one of three civilian police oversight agencies in the province, launched a full investigation into allegations of corruption and misconduct involving senior members of the force.

At the time multiple sources confirmed to CTV News Toronto that former Toronto Police Deputy Chief Mike Federico was appointed as an administrator for the force in the interim and that Durham Regional Police Chief Paul Martin had been stripped of some of his responsibilities.

Marion Ringuette, the solicitor general’s press secretary, said that no one had been relieved of their duties.

Martin had previously said he welcomes an “open, transparent and unbiased inquiry” into the allegations, but in a statement released on Tuesday, Durham Regional Police said they were asking the Divisional Court of Ontario to review the actions of the OCPC.

“The Service cannot respond to unknown allegations, and the appointment of an administrator to oversee specific work areas is unwarranted,” Martin said in the statement.

The force also said that the OCPC has “repeatedly refused” to share the complaints, which are the basis for the investigation, with the police service.

In a statement sent Tuesday evening, Ringuette said that the Office of the Solicitor General has confidence in the OCPC to investigation the allegations.

“The people of Durham can be assured that the OCPC investigation does not impact frontline policing services. The men and women on the frontlines of the Durham Police Service will continue to ensure community safety,” Ringuette said.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while this matter is both before OCPC and the court.”

The lawyer representing a number of officers who came forward with the allegations previously called the complaints “extremely serious” and said that the investigation could take up to a year to complete.