

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Durham’s police chief says he welcomes an “open, transparent and unbiased inquiry” into allegations of corruption and misconduct involving senior members of the force.

CTV News Toronto learned of an investigation into the allegations, which was launched by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC)—one of Ontario’s three civilian police oversight agencies—on Friday. Multiple sources confirmed that former Toronto Police Deputy Chief Mike Federico was appointed as an administrator for the force in the interim and that Durham Regional Police Chief Paul Martin had been stripped of some of his responsibilities.

In a statement issued on Monday, Martin said that he was informed of the investigation on Friday and has not seen the details of the allegations.

“Understandably, we were reluctant to make any public statements on this matter until we have seen the official complaints. I have asked the OCPC, as has the Durham Police Services Board, some months ago, for the complaint documents."

On Friday, the lawyer representing a number of officers who came forward with the allegations told CP24 the complaints are “extremely serious.”

“It is not just police officers but also some civilian members of the police service (that have) come forward with serious allegations of corruption, criminality, all kinds of different aspects of misconduct,” Peter Brauti said. “These aren’t just regular officers. Some of them are police sergeants, inspectors, superintendents. So quite high-ranking people.”

The investigation could take up to a year to complete, Brauti said.

Martin said that he regrets the damage that is being done to the reputations of the men and women within the police force who are the subject of the allegations.

"It is unfortunate that policing resources must once again be expended, much of it on claims that have already been investigated,” he said. “I will do my best to ensure this is the last time they can be resurrected, and that this is done as fairly and without bias as possible, to remove this unfair shadow over the men and women who serve, with distinction, the communities in Durham Region.”

The solicitor general’s press secretary confirmed on Friday that no one has been relieved of their duties.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.