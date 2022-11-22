Driving to Buffalo for Black Friday deals? Read this first
If you’re planning to drive into the United States later this week to take advantage of the Black Friday deals south of the border, officials on both sides are reminding travellers of what they can expect -- and how should they prepare -- for the journey.
CTV News Toronto has complied a list of tips from both border agencies to ensure a smooth crossing into the U.S. and return to Canada.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
ENTERING THE UNITED STATES
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officials are expecting to see an increase in border traffic over the American Thanksgiving weekend and anticipate “some delays” due to the spike in traffic.
“With our traffic numbers beginning to return to normal levels, we do anticipate seeing some increases during this holiday season,” Sharon Swiatek, acting director of the Buffalo Field Office, said in a news release.
GET YOUR DOCUMENTS IN ORDER
Make sure you’ve got your travel documents in order for all members of your group before you reach the border. For non-U.S. citizens, a valid Canadian passport is probably your best bet.
U.S. border agents will also accept trusted traveller program cards such as NEXUS, SENTRI, or FAST.
You can also use an Enhanced Driver’s Licence (EDL) if you have one. Although the program came to an end in Ontario in June of 2019, you can still use it to cross the U.S. border until it expires.
Canadian citizens under the age of 16 can use a birth certificate or other proof of citizenship to get across. Officials say the birth certificate can be an original, photocopy, or certified copy.
CHECK BORDER WAIT TIMES
To avoid the nightmare of waiting in line at the border, U.S. officials are advising travellers to check wait times before they arrive.
Average wait times and real-time data can be viewed at any of the U.S.’s several Ontario border crossings here or on the CBP’s Border Wait Time app.
Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
TRAVEL AT OFF-PEAK TIMES
If you can, you should travel during the least busy hours of the day to avoid headaches at the border.
According to the CBP, peak travel times are generally between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Departing early the morning of or the night before your trip might be a good way to avoid delays.
DON’T TRAVEL WITH CANNABIS
Although it’s legal in Canada, travelling across the border with any kind of cannabis (without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada) could get you in serious trouble.
A medical prescription does not count as a Health Canada authorization and oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD) are also off limits.
To view a full list of all the tips and advice provided by the CBP before your trip, click here.
RETURNING TO CANADA
KNOW YOUR PERSONAL EXEMPTION LIMITS
Black Friday deals south of the border won’t mean much if you have to pay an arm and a leg in associated duties and taxes.
That’s why understanding your personal exemption limits and how the length of your absence affects them are key to having a successful trip.
For example, if you’re out of the country for more than 24 hours, but less than 48 hours, you can claim goods up to $200 (excluding tobacco products and alcoholic beverages) without paying duties and taxes.
However, if the value of the goods you are bringing back exceeds that amount within that time frame, you can’t claim the exemption and must pay applicable duties and taxes on the entire amount.
It can get complicated, depending on the length of your trip, so click here to see what exemptions you’re entitled to.
PREPARE TO DECLARE
You should be ready to declare any goods purchased in the States when you arrive at the Canadian border.
Have your receipts ready to show Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers and make sure your items are not gift wrapped as they may be subject to a search.
BORDER WAIT TIMES
Like the U.S., the CBSA has tools you can use to avoid a long line up at the border upon your return.
“The Mondays of holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest, with longer border wait times,” the federal agency said in a news release.
You can check the wait times at your nearest border crossing here.
Click here to view all the travel tips and advice provided by the CBSA.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Labour groups allege workers at Canadian Tire supplier factories paid poverty wages
Canadian labour groups have filed a complaint with a federal corporate watchdog saying Canadian Tire failed to ensure workers in its South Asian supplier factories are paid a living wage.
Pilot project at Canada-U.S. border crossing offers hope for stalled Nexus program
There's a glimmer of hope in the ongoing impasse between Canada and the United States over the Nexus fast-traveller program. The Canada Border Services Agency says the two countries are exploring 'shorter-term measures' to shrink a backlog of applications.
Russia's Gazprom threatens Europe gas cuts through Ukraine
Russian energy giant Gazprom has threatened to reduce natural gas supplies through the last pipeline heading to Europe via Ukraine, saying the amount it's supplying for Moldova is not ending up in the former Soviet republic.
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.
Montreal
-
Electoral reform: Quebec student groups mobilize, calling for change
A Quebec student movement is mobilizing around hopes for reform of the voting system, saying they're concerned that the current system does not reflect the will of voters.
-
Romaine calm! Small producers finding ways to avoid lettuce shortage and inflation by growing locally
Local producers are finding ways to avoid supply shortages of products like lettuce, while keeping inflation in check by growing products locally or avoiding buying from California.
-
Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery workers vote for general strike
Unionized workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery have voted in favour of a general unlimited strike. In a news release, the STTCNDDN–CSN union said it adopted the strike mandate with a 71 per cent vote in favour.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lack of beds forces cancellation of children's surgeries in London
Surgical activity at London's Children's Hospital is being reduced because of a lack of inpatient beds.
-
86 charges laid, three people charged in stolen property investigation
Three people are facing a combined 86 charges after $240,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during an investigation last month, Lambton County OPP said.
-
Hard lesson for Sparta woman
St. Thomas police are sending out a reminder to stop for school buses after a local woman learned the hard way.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Five students displaced by fire in Waterloo, $250K in damage
A fire that caused $250,000 in damage has left five students without a place to stay.
-
Police looking for alleged prowler in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a prowler in the area of Queen’s Boulevard and South Drive near St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Ontario's doctors push province to create non-profit surgical centres for backlog
Ontario's doctors are pushing lawmakers to create specialized non-profit clinics to tackle a massive surgical backlog that worsened during the pandemic.
-
Wawa doctor named Ontario Family Physician of the Year
Dr. Anjali Oberai of Wawa has been named the 2022 Ontario Family Physician of the Year by the Ontario College of Family Physicians.
Ottawa
-
Here's the latest Ottawa Public Health data on COVID-19 and the flu
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the capital over the weekend in its Tuesday update. The latest data on the spread of influenza in the city show more people have been testing positive.
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
-
Feds announce $90 million for 270 new housing units in Ottawa
The federal government is earmarking more than $90 million to help build more than 270 new housing units in Ottawa, most of them affordable and below-market.
Windsor
-
City to evacuate residents living in heatless downtown apartment, according to property owner
The co-owner of 1616 Ouellette Avenue tells CTV News the city has informed him residents of the heatless apartment building may be evacuated.
-
Windsor police getting $1.5 million for more automated licence plate readers
The Ontario government is giving the Windsor Police Service almost $1.5 million to add automated licence plate readers to more cruisers.
-
Our Lady Peace to perform at Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor announced alt-rock band Our Lady Peace will take the stage at The Colosseum in February.
Barrie
-
Ont. mother wins battle for special exemption for son after rejection from ministry
A long fight for a Cookstown, Ont., mother to help save her child's life has come to an end.
-
Family of four escapes devastating house fire
A rapidly spreading fire destroyed a home in Everett Tuesday.
-
Mystical Lights Drive-Thru returns to Oro-Medonte
The Mystical Lights Drive-Thru opens Thursday, Dec. 1 and runs between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends until Christmas.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Homicide rate dropped in the Maritimes in 2021, but gang-related killings increased: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show the homicide rate decreased in all three Maritime provinces in 2021, but gang-related killings increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
-
Man found dead outside Moncton City Hall; death not considered suspicious
A man was found dead outside Moncton City Hall overnight.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | Alberta paramedic recalls treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic is expected to tell her story of a recent response to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter.
-
Witness sought after man found unresponsive on 17th Avenue dies in hospital
Calgary police are hoping to identify a person who may have more information about the death of a man earlier this year.
-
Premier Smith to announce new affordability programs in televised address: sources
Premier Danielle Smith will announce more supports on Tuesday for Albertans dealing with high electricity, natural gas and fuel bills, government sources confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Winnipeg
-
Grenade found on Winnipeg man during arrest: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said a man was recently arrested carrying what appeared to be a live grenade with him.
-
Social media threat forces closure of Portage la Prairie school
A Portage la Prairie school is closed on Tuesday morning due to a threat made on social media.
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council to vote on motion allocating funding for more police, nurses
Vancouver city council is expected to vote on a motion today launching a flagship promise by the city's new mayor to hire more police and mental health nurses, but the idea facing pushback.
-
Snowfall warning in effect on major stretch of B.C. highway
With wintery weather forecast to fall across the B.C. Interior, a snowfall warning is in effect for a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway.
-
Suspect in Prince Rupert, B.C., shooting dies of self-inflicted injuries: RCMP
RCMP in Prince Rupert, B.C., say a man has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after shooting and killing a woman in the north coast city.
Edmonton
-
$50K offered for help to arrest man wanted in Edmonton 'mass shooting event'
A first-degree murder suspect who has evaded Edmonton police for more than eight months now has a bounty out for information leading to his arrest.
-
Premier Smith to announce new affordability programs in televised address: sources
Premier Danielle Smith will announce more supports on Tuesday for Albertans dealing with high electricity, natural gas and fuel bills, government sources confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.