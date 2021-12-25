Advertisement
Driver rammed parked cars, fired shots and grappled with officers: police
Toronto police
A man is in police custody after he allegedly rammed several parked cars, fired off a gun and grappled with officers attempting to apprehend him in a Toronto parking garage on Saturday morning.
Police said they were called to the area of Hilton and St. Clair avenues, east of Bathurst Street, at 7:52 a.m. for reports of a motorist colliding with other vehicles.
The driver fled the scene of the collisions and police later met up with him in an underground parking garage.
Police allege the driver drew a firearm and fired several shots.
Officers later attempted to arrest the man and several of them suffered minor injuries in a struggle to detain him.
A gun was allegedly found at the scene.
Eastbound St. Clair Avenue was closed along with a northbound lane of Bathurst Street to allow for the investigation.