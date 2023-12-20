Driver of stolen U-Haul taken into custody after citizen abducted at gunpoint, police say
The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping another individual at gunpoint and then leading police on a pursuit through the streets of Toronto.
Police say that officers were in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues at around 11:30 a.m. as part of an investigation into the Dec. 6 stabbing off an off-duty officer outside a Scarborough Best Buy.
Insp. Maher Abdel-Malik says that while in the area police located the suspect in the stabbing in a stolen U-Haul and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Police, however, say that the suspect refused to stop and got into some sort of “altercation” with responding officers.
Several officers sustained minor injuries as a result, Abdel-Malik said.
“At that time we also learned that the individual had in fact abducted a citizen at gunpoint. That citizen was brought to safety and the suspect took off in the U-Haul,” Abdel-Malik said. “At that point the officers did not engage with the male and followed at a safe disrtance while we requested the help of York Regional Police and they provided their helicopter.”
A panel truck involved in a pursuit that ended in downtown Toronto on Wednesday afternoon is shown.
Abdel-Malik said that police tracked the U-Haul as its made its way downtown and eventually decided to box it in along Carlton Street.
A 49-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.
Police say that they believe that individual is responsible for the Dec. 6 stabbing that left an off-duty cop with serious injuries after he intervened in a theft attempt.
“We are very fortunate with how this incident ended,” Abdel-Malik said. “There were no members of the public that were injured, there were some minor injuries to some officers but overall it was a good conclusion to this event.”
PERSON WITH A GUN— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 20, 2023
- panel truck may have collided with several vehicles throughout Toronto & Durham
- If you were involved, please notify @TrafficServices at 416.808.1900
- If no injuries & damage is < $2000, they may refer you to Collision Reporting Centre #GO2914805 ^vk
