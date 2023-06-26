Driver of 'suspicious vehicle' sought after approaching teenage girl in Scarborough: Toronto police

Toronto police say they are searching for a “suspicious vehicle” after a driver approached a teenage girl in Scarborough's Birch Cliff Heights neighbourhood and tried to convince her to get in his car.

Shortly before noon on June 22, police said a man was driving a silver Honda Accord in the area of Birchmount Road and Highview Avenue when he approached a teenage girl and asked her to get into his car.

The girl declined and the man left the area, police said.

A few moments later, police said, the driver returned and asked the girl to get into his vehicle a second time.

Investigators said the man is believed to be Black, with a large frame, round face and short, black hair. He is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).