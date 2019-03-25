

The search is on for a driver who reportedly fled from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough this morning.

According to Toronto police, the three-vehicle crash unfolded on Steeles Avenue East near Tapscott Road shortly before 6 a.m., scattering debris on the roadway.

One of the drivers got out of their vehicle and left the crash scene on foot before police arrived.

Paramedics transported the two other drivers to hospital with minor injuries.

Steeles Avenue was closed to accommodate an investigation but reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Police said they are investigating the crash as a “fail to remain.”

A description of the driver was not immediately provided.