Driver killed in three-vehicle collision on highway near Peterborough

A driver is dead after a three-vehicle collision on a highway near Peterborough on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 115 near Airport Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said a pickup truck rear-ended a tanker truck that was stopped on the northbound lanes because of traffic.

The pickup truck was then rear-ended by another commercial truck, police said. Images from the scene show the pickup truck badly crushed in the aftermath of the collision.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police have closed the northbound lanes of Highway 115 between Airport Road and Country Road 28 while they investigate the collision.

They ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact investigators at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.