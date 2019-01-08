

Codi Wilson and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 20-year-old driver accused of crashing into Porsche dealership told employees he was having a “bad day” after breaking up with his girlfriend.

Toronto police say the car drove through the windows of the building near Parliament and Front streets shortly before 11 p.m.

The car slammed into one of the high-end sports cars and in turn hit another Porsche on the sales floor.

Employees told CTV News Toronto that the driver got out of his vehicle, walked into the dealership and used a marker to scribble the name “Eve” on several other cars untouched by the crash.

The name is reportedly a reference to his girlfriend, who had just broken up with him.

The driver was unharmed and arrested at the scene by officers stationed just across the street from the dealership at 51 Division.

He has been charged with one dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle and three counts of mischief to property over $5,000.

On Tuesday morning, clean-up crews swept up glass from the sidewalk and inside the dealership. Management arrived at the building but refused to comment on the ordeal.

The suspect is due in court today.