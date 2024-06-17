TORONTO
Toronto

Driver in hospital after vehicle swerves off road in Stouffville

An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS) An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 48 in Stouffville early Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened in the southbound lanes of the highway between Cherry Street and St. John's Sideroad at around 5:30 a.m.

Police said the vehicle swerved off the highway and went through a guardrail.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive, OPP said.

He may have swerved to avoid a dead deer in the road, police added.

The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down in the area for hours. The road is expected to reopen by around 10:30 a.m.

