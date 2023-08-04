Driver 'didn't realize he was in 'Sport Mode'' after going more than double the speed limit in Brampton: police

A driver said “he didn’t realize he was in ‘Sport Mode’” after being pulled over by police for going more than double the speed limit, Peel police say.

The driver was caught going 111 km/h in a 50 km/h zone near Financial Drive and Grouse Lane on Wednesday afternoon, at around 5:30p.m.

Police did not specify what type of vehicle he was driving, but according to a Honda Owners manual, the sport mode function increases engine performance and handling in vehicles. The manual also says it turns off every time the car is started, even if it was on the previous time.

In Ontario, drivers caught going 40 km/h or more above the speed limit, where the limit is set at less than 80 km/h, will face stunt driving charges in Ontario. They also face a 30-day roadside driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment if pulled over by police for stunt driving.

Police said the driver is facing stunt driving and speeding charges. He also faces a 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.