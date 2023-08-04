Driver 'didn't realize he was in 'Sport Mode'' after going more than double the speed limit in Brampton: police

Peel police said they pulled over a driver going more than double the speed limit, who told them he didn't realize he was in "sport mode". (@PeelRegionalPolice/Twitter) Peel police said they pulled over a driver going more than double the speed limit, who told them he didn't realize he was in "sport mode". (@PeelRegionalPolice/Twitter)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton