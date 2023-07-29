Driver dead after fiery crash in Rexdale, SIU investigating: police
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a bridge in Rexdale Saturday afternoon and left the driver dead.
It happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Dixon and Martin Grove roads. Police said officers arrived to find the pickup truck in flames.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
In an update, police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and is investigating. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The SIU is called in to investigate any time there is an interaction with police that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.
Road closures are in effect as an investigation into the incident gets underway, police said.
Drivers in the area are asked to consider alternate routes.
