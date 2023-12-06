TORONTO
Toronto

    • Driver charged in connection with hit-and-run that killed an unhoused man on a Toronto sidewalk

    A driver has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left an unhoused man, sleeping on the sidewalk, dead in downtown Toronto in mid-November.

    Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Wellington and Scott streets, north of Front Street East, just before 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 14.

    Officers said a driver operating a northbound black SUV was stopped at Wellington Street, but when they started to drive again, they mounted the curb and struck a 57-year-old man who was sleeping on the southeast corner of the intersection.

    “That individual was dragged for a short distance and left there as the driver fled the scene,” Insp. Jeff Banglid told reporters shortly following the incident.

    The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

    In a subsequent update, police said the driver and vehicle had been located with the public’s assistance.

    On Wednesday, police announced 63-year-old Olateju Ogunwomoju, of Mississauga, has been charged with fail to stop at an accident causing death.

    The charge has not been tested in court.

    With files from Abby O’Brien 

