TORONTO
Toronto

    • Driver caught going more than 260 Km/h on Toronto highway: OPP

    Ontario Provincial Police say they clocked a driver going at 264 kilometres per hour on Highway 427 March 21, 2024 (@OPP_HSD /X) Ontario Provincial Police say they clocked a driver going at 264 kilometres per hour on Highway 427 March 21, 2024 (@OPP_HSD /X)
    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have suspended the license of a driver who was clocked going more than double the speed limit on a highway in Toronto.

    In a post on X just before 4 a.m. Thursday, OPP said the vehicle was caught going at 264 kilometres per hour on Highway 427, near Finch Avenue.

    Police posted a picture of the speed gun in front of a white sedan in the background.

    A driver from Innisfil is now facing a charge of stunt driving, as well as a 30-day license suspension, OPP said.

    Their vehicle is also being impounded for 14 days.

