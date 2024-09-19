TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

    Toronto police are investigating a collision near Jane and Sheppard that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (CP24) Toronto police are investigating a collision near Jane and Sheppard that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (CP24)
    Share

    A pedestrian has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in North York Thursday night.

    Emergency crews responded to a collision near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West at 8:20 p.m.

    Police initially said the male pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. In a subsequent update, they noted that the pedestrian's injuries were non-life-threatening.

    The driver remained at the scene, police say.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News