Drake surprises fans at Backstreet Boys concert in Toronto
Backstreet Boys fans got a surprise at the group's concert in Toronto on Saturday.
There was what appeared to be a sixth Backstreet Boy at the Budweiser Stage as Canadian rapper Drake joined the boy band onstage.
Kim's Convenience actor Andrew Phung tweeted a video of the rapper with the band while they sung their 1999 hit I Want It That Way, with lines from the rapper's Hold On, We're Going Home blended in.
The Backstreet Boys were in Toronto as part of their DNA World Tour.
Ticketmaster says the concert was originally scheduled for Sept. 19, 2021, then rescheduled for July 2 and 3.
BREAKING | At least 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at July 4 parade
At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.
NEW | Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
'It's the real deal': Doctors warn about future wave fuelled by Omicron variants
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Canada, with the two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 to blame. CTVNews.ca has a guide to what you need to know about the new variants.
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
Canada signs $20B compensation agreement on First Nations child welfare
The federal government says it has signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare.
Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend
Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world.
U.S. Capitol riot: More people turn up with evidence against Donald Trump
More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's devastating testimony last week against former U.S. President Donald Trump, says a member of a U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection.
'He was a hero': Family says Ottawa man killed in fatal collision sacrificed himself
The family of an Ottawa man killed in a Canada Day crash in the west end says Tom Bergeron died exactly as he lived: selflessly thinking of others before himself.
Bank of Canada surveys suggest business and consumer inflation expectations up
A pair of new reports from the Bank of Canada point to rising inflation expectations by Canadian businesses and consumers. In its business outlook survey released Monday, the central bank said businesses' expectations for near-term inflation have increased, and firms expect inflation to be high for longer than they did in the previous survey.
Montreal
-
Dozens of firefighters battling blaze started by explosion in Monteregie
More than dozen fire trucks from municipalities across Montreal's South Shore are battling a major fire at an industrial produce building in the Monteregie on Monday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 2 PM | Trades, picks, signings? Habs GM talks to media
Habs fans may get a few questions answered Monday afternoon when general manager Kent Hughes and special advisor to hockey operations Vincent Lecavalier hold a media briefing at 2 p.m.
-
Man, 19, in critical condition after workplace accident in Beauharnois
A 19-year-old man is in critical condition Monday afternoon after a work accident in Beauharnois, Montérégie.
London
-
Six people taken to hospital after 2 a.m. crash: Police
A Toronto man is charged after a Monday morning crash that sent six people to hospital, including four kids, according to police.
-
Apartment fire in London, Ont. deemed suspicious by police
Damage is estimated at $150,000 after a "suspicious" Monday morning apartment fire south of the Hyde Park area, according to police.
-
Vacant south London DQ goes up in flames, again
London police have been called in to investigate a fire at the vacant Dairy Queen on Wharncliffe Road in London.
Kitchener
-
'I was legitimately terrified': Encampment resident recounts armed police response
What ended up being a false alarm saw Waterloo regional police respond to a weapons call at a Kitchener encampment with guns drawn on Saturday.
-
Driveway paved without permission needs to be ripped up, says Puslinch, Ont. homeowner
A Puslinch, Ont. woman says her driveway will need to be repaved less than month after she came home to find strangers working on it without her prior consent.
-
Justin Bieber's family member allegedly involved in fiery Stratford crash
A fiery crash shut down a Stratford street on Tuesday and witnesses tell CTV News one of Justin Bieber's family members was allegedly involved.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police search for suspect following early morning car chase
One young offender is in custody and police are searching for a second in Sudbury following a car theft July 2.
-
OPP charge two people in connection with murder on Manitoulin Island
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people in connection with a June 24 shooting where one person died.
-
Sudbury stunt driver went 93 km/h over speed limit, police say
Greater Sudbury Police say they arrested a driver Sunday night who was speeding on Lasalle Boulevard at 143 km/h.
Ottawa
-
Elderly woman in critical condition after being hit by garbage truck
Ottawa paramedics say an elderly woman is in hospital following a collision Monday morning.
-
-
Windsor
-
Traffic stop leads to drug-related charges for Windsor pair
Two people are facing charges after police allegedly saw fentanyl and meth inside their vehicle during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
-
Police release list of suspected fraudulent company names in 'moving scam'
Chatham-Kent police are warning the public of a “moving scam” and how to not fall for it.
-
Windsor-made Pacifica helps improve overall sales for FCA Canada
Record sales in the second quarter for Windsor-made mini-vans helped improve overall sales for FCA-Canada.
Barrie
-
COVID-19 outbreak forces overnight summer camp cancellation in Huntsville
An overnight camp in Huntsville was forced to cancel for two weeks at the start of the camping season due to a COVID-19 outbreak among multiple staff members.
-
Man accused in 1994 stabbing death of Barrie, Ont.'s Katherine Janeiro makes court appearance
A preliminary hearing for a cold case homicide that struck a chord with Barrie, Ont. residents roughly 28 years ago got underway Monday with the man accused appearing in court.
-
Two of three Manitoulin Island shooting suspects caught
Two people have been arrested after a shooting left a 32-year-old man dead on Manitoulin Island June 24.
Atlantic
-
One dead, one hospitalized after fire at Cape Breton seniors’ complex
One person has died and another person was taken to hospital after a weekend fire in Cape Breton.
-
N.S. woman calls for private fireworks regulation after her dog dies 'scared and alone'
Canada Day weekend fireworks have sparked more calls to either regulate or ban backyard fireworks displays in Nova Scotia.
-
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Falconridge shooting
One person is dead and several homes were evacuated following a Monday morning shooting in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
Calgary home sales ease as detached and semi-detached markets see pullback: board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says sales eased in June as the market experienced a pullback in the detached and semi-detached housing categories.
-
Alberta expands its support for Ukrainians fleeing war and settling in the province
The Alberta government is expanding its support for Ukrainians coming to the province from the war-ravaged country.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness aims to get team 'back on the right track'
The new coach of the Winnipeg Jets says the team lost its way last year but he intends to get it on the right track – back in the playoffs.
-
BREAKING
-
Victim of stabbing at The Forks had just moved to Winnipeg from Ukraine
A Ukrainian refugee living in Winnipeg for two weeks was the victim of a Canada Day stabbing at The Forks.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Crown seeking jail sentence, but open to house arrest for former B.C. clerk of the legislature
One of the biggest spending scandals in the history of B.C. politics is nearing its conclusion as a court hears sentencing recommendations for the former clerk of the legislature.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New Surrey hospital: Estimated budget up as province decides on proponent shortlist
It appears the budget has increased by about $60 million as the province moves forward in the creation of a new British Columbia hospital.
-
BREAKING
Edmonton
-
-
-
BREAKING
