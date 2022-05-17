Dozens of fatal crashes in Ontario in 2022 so far, highest count seen since 2012: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton